Free rides and citywide discounts for Senior Citizens Day celebration

Hong Kong's elderly residents were treated to a wide array of free public transit services, dining discounts, and retail offers rolled out across the city on Sunday in celebration of Senior Citizens Day.

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Cardholders of the JoyYou Card or Elder Octopus aged 65 or above enjoyed free travel on major public transport networks, including franchised buses, the MTR, and Light Rail.

For tram services, elderly passengers simply needed to present their Senior Citizen Card or Hong Kong Identity Card to the motorman when alighting to ride for free.

The Star Ferry offered free rides to passengers aged 65 or above, while several other ferry operators extended their free travel offers to seniors aged 60 or above.

In addition to transport promotions, seniors aged 65 or above received free admission to Ocean Park and were able to ride the Peak Tram free of charge.

Furthermore, various recreational and cultural facilities managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) were opened free of charge to seniors aged 60 or above.

Numerous dining establishments and retail merchants ALSO offered exclusive discounts to mark the occasion.