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NEWS

Police investigate alleged classroom assault of 11-year-old pupil at Chai Wan primary school

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault of an 11-year-old Primary 6 boy at SKH Chai Wan St. Michael's Primary School, following a parental complaint detailing years of physical bullying by a classmate with special educational needs. 

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The case was reported after an incident on October 21, during which the suspect allegedly punched the victim and carried out a painful thrusting attack against his lower spine and buttocks, leaving the child traumatized and injured. 

The victim was treated at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital while Eastern police district officers spearheaded inquiries.

Longstanding bullying claims culminate in classroom attack

According to a statement posted online by the victim's parent, the classmate has engaged in escalating abusive behavior against his son and other pupils since lower primary levels. 

The parent recounted that during Primary 1, the boy choked his son and issued verbal death threats; later, he shoved another pupil's head into a plate of spaghetti during lunch in Primary 4 and pinched classmates to cause deep bruising in Primary 5. 

The parent noted that rather than facing disciplinary sanctions, the student was later appointed as a school prefect.

The alleged bullying escalated sharply on the morning of October 21 inside their Class 6A classroom. The parent stated that the classmate struck his son's wrist before clasping both hands with extended index fingers to deliver a forceful upward thrust between the boy's tailbone and anus, mimicking a combat move from the Japanese anime series Naruto. 

The impact left the victim unable to sit upright or bend over, causing pain during bowel movements, recurring nightmares, and severe anxiety about attending school.

Parental complaint prompts police inquiry into bodily harm

The parent lodged immediate complaints with the school, demanding that the alleged aggressor be transferred out of the class. 

However, school officials reportedly refused on the grounds that Education Bureau guidelines prohibit arbitrary class transfers, while declining to confirm whether any disciplinary action was taken.

Dissatisfied with the school's response, the parent reported the matter at the Chai Wan police station on October 24 and took his son to Eastern Hospital for examination. 

He also petitioned the Education Bureau, arguing that special educational needs should not excuse sustained violent conduct.

Police confirmed receiving a report on October 24 that an 11-year-old boy was assaulted inside a Chai Wan school on October 21. 

Investigators classified the incident as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assigned it to the Eastern police district.

The boy sustained injuries to his lower back and buttocks and was treated in the hospital in a conscious state. No arrests have been made.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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