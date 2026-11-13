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NEWS

Friendly banter to turns murder after victim left on Central street to die

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Police have upgraded a violent street brawl in Central to a murder investigation following the death of a 41-year-old Filipino private driver, as details emerged revealing that a casual dispute over alcohol tolerance while sheltering from the rain turned deadly. 

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The victim, identified as Mallanao, succumbed to severe head injuries at Queen Mary Hospital yesterday after remaining in critical condition for 5 days. 

Detectives from the Central police district had previously arrested 2 fellow Filipino acquaintances who were remanded in custody on wounding charges, with authorities now preparing murder charges following the victim's death.

Casual banter escalates into fatal confrontation outside Jardine House

Investigation findings revealed that the fatal encounter occurred shortly before 9pm on November 7 outside Jardine House at Connaught Place in Central. 

Mallanao, who held a Hong Kong identity card and worked locally as a private chauffeur, was taking shelter from the rain alongside 2 compatriots and 3 other mutual acquaintances. 

An argument erupted when Mallanao began teasing one of his companions, a 44-year-old Filipino driver, over his poor alcohol tolerance and inability to hold his drink.

The exchange quickly escalated from verbal sparring into physical violence when the 44-year-old suspect suddenly lashed out with his fists. 

Mallanao was caught off guard and knocked backward, striking his head violently against the concrete pavement and losing consciousness immediately. 

Rather than intervening, the second compatriot, a 52-year-old unemployed Filipino man, joined the attack by delivering additional kicks to the victim while he lay defenseless on the ground.

Victim abandoned before passerby raises alarm

While the other 3 friends present at the scene intervened to pull the assailants away and halt the assault, the entire group quickly dispersed as soon as the confrontation ended, leaving the unconscious and severely injured victim lying alone on the pavement. 

A passing pedestrian spotted Mallanao collapsed and unresponsive shortly afterward and alerted emergency services. 

Paramedics dispatched to the scene rushed the victim to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, where medical teams placed him in intensive care until he was certified dead yesterday afternoon.

Following the initial street assault, officers launched an investigation and identified the suspects, mounting an operation on November 8 that resulted in the arrest of the 44-year-old driver in Kowloon City and the 52-year-old unemployed man in Wan Chai.

Suspects remanded in custody as detectives schedule autopsy

Both men were initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and brought before Eastern Magistrates' Courts on November 10, where they were remanded in the custody of the Correctional Services Department. 

After Mallanao's condition deteriorated and died 2 days later, police formally reclassified the investigation as a murder inquiry.

The Central police district is currently following up on the investigation. 

Investigators confirmed that a forensic post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact medical cause of death, while prosecutors prepare to amend the existing indictments against both defendants to murder.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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