Pixar magic to light up Kai Tak this Christmas with immersive movie zones and giant festive tree

A massive celebration of animation is coming to Kai Tak this holiday season as AIRSIDE shopping mall partners with Pixar Animation Studios to mark the studio's 40th anniversary. From Friday to January 3, 2027, the flagship development by Nan Fung Group will transform into a festive wonderland featuring beloved characters and iconic scenes from classic films like Up, Monsters, Inc., and Toy Story.

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The event, titled Pixar AIRSIDE Holiday Magic, promises to bring more than 30 popular characters to life across multiple floors of the mall, offering local fans and families an immersive experience filled with holiday cheer.

Immersive movie zones bring classic scenes to life

At the heart of the festivities is the double-floor Atrium, which will house four distinct experiential zones designed to take visitors on a journey through Pixar’s storytelling history. The adventure begins at the Pixar Interactive Zone, where visitors can design personalized digital Christmas cards featuring their favorite characters.

Moving deeper into the exhibition, the Monsters, Inc. Zone invites guests to step onto the iconic Scare Floor. Instead of collecting screams, a specially modified Scream Extractor sound sensor will measure the laughter and cheers of visitors, converting their festive joy into energy to light up the surrounding panels. Fans can also visit a recreation of Boo’s bedroom for photographs, though organizers playfully warn to keep an eye out for the villainous Randall.

For Toy Story enthusiasts, a dedicated zone offers a larger-than-life toy's-eye view, recreating the emotional moment when Andy hands over his childhood toys to Bonnie. To enhance the experience, visitors can peer through a special interactive installation styled after Lenny the Binoculars to view classic scenes from the franchise.

The journey continues in the Up Zone, where Carl and Ellie’s iconic balloon-powered house has been faithfully recreated. Guests can take photos with installations of Carl and the young Wilderness Explorer Russell. A sweet surprise also awaits those who look through a red magnifying glass placed within the scene, revealing a heartwarming photograph of Carl and Ellie.

Giant Christmas tree and outdoor carnival games

The holiday atmosphere extends beyond the indoor exhibition space. At the ground-floor AIRSIDE Plaza, a spectacular six-metre-tall Pixar-themed Christmas tree decorated with character-themed baubles and ornaments will serve as a major photo landmark. Visitors can also head up to the sixth-floor AIRSIDE Garden to find characters from Inside Out standing alongside glowing, dreamlike memory orbs.

Meanwhile, the outdoor plaza will host the Pixar Christmas Funland on selected dates throughout December and early January. This festive carnival will feature classic games like Rainbow Toss and Ball Throw, redesigned with Pixar themes. Both children and adults can participate to win exclusive, limited-edition Pixar-themed prizes.

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Exclusive collectibles and limited-edition merchandise

For collectors and shoppers, the event marks the grand debut of the AIRSIDE Pixar Pop-up Store. The retail space will offer over 400 themed products, including more than 100 exclusive items celebrating Pixar’s 40th anniversary.

In a unique collaboration, Japanese lifestyle brand niko and... and local brand niko-niko are releasing joint collections. Shoppers can find retro-print apparel, drawstring bucket bags, tote bags, and wooden figure charms that blend Japanese style with classic Pixar imagery. Additionally, fans can purchase hand-in-hand plush charms featuring characters from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Ratatouille to customize their own desktop displays or holiday trees.

The exhibition and pop-up store will be open daily from morning until late evening, while the outdoor carnival games will operate on weekends and key holidays during the promotional period.