Hundreds of Bigbang fans line up early for merchandise as Hong Kong concerts kick off

South Korean pop sensation Bigbang kicked off their four-night concert series, the BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS > IN HONG KONG, at the Kai Tak Main Stadium today.

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Ahead of the opening show, hundreds of dedicated fans, known as V.I.P.s, lined up early at the official merchandise booth located at the Kai Tak Sports Park East Village.

Although the queue snaked through the venue well before security checks began at 11 a.m., the crowd remained orderly without any signs of chaos.

To manage the massive turnout efficiently, organizers divided the merchandise area into three completely separate zones for product display, payment, and pickup, according to booth staff member Judy.

Additionally, a dedicated queue was set up exclusively for the group's highly sought-after crown light sticks, separating those buyers from fans purchasing other items to speed up crowd flow.

Food and beverage stations were also available on-site so waiting fans could buy water and snacks.

Fans praise smoother arrangements following Taiwan shows

Two fans at the front of the line, surnamed Chan and Hung, arrived at the park around 6 a.m. to secure the best spots, each spending roughly HK$2,000 on merchandise.

They praised the well-organized setup, noting that the organizers had clearly learned from previous tour stops in Taiwan by implementing much clearer crowd diversion and a far smoother purchasing process.

After securing their items, the pair planned to grab a meal and shop nearby before returning for the evening performance.

Another fan, surnamed Cheung, who arrived around 9 a.m. with friends, spent an average of HK2,000 to HK3,000 per person.

She noted that the entire process of queuing and shopping took about three hours, which matched her expectations.

Despite the rather hot weather while waiting, she felt the orderly environment made for a satisfactory experience, adding that she also intended to explore the surrounding area afterward.

Venue advises early arrival and weather preparation

Kai Tak Sports Park precinct manager inspected the operations on-site this morning.

He stated that both the park and the event organizers deployed extra customer service staff to assist with inquiries, and thanked fans for cooperating with instructions to keep the lines orderly.

Looking ahead to the remaining show dates, the sports park advised concertgoers planning to buy official merchandise to arrive early with ample time to spare and to decide on their desired items in advance to save time.

Venue management also reminded visitors to monitor weather conditions, prepare for sun or rain, and carry a foldable umbrella.