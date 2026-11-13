Beijing officials conduct consultations in Hong Kong ahead of leadership transition

With just over half a year remaining in the current Hong Kong administration's term, speculation across political and business circles has centered on who will become the next Chief Executive and whether the accountability team will undergo a major reshuffle. According to sources familiar with the matter, Beijing officials have recently visited Hong Kong for a focused fact-finding mission, meeting with figures from various sectors to assess economic conditions and gauge interest in joining the next government.

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While mainland emissaries have periodically met with local figures in the past to gather views on Hong Kong affairs, sources indicate that the latest visits are more targeted, serving as early groundwork for next year's government transition. Following the release of the investigation report into Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po last month and the conclusion of related political accountability matters, the local political agenda for the coming months is expected to focus on the upcoming Chief Executive election and the formation of the new cabinet. With next year marking the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover, state leaders are anticipated to attend the celebratory events and the inauguration ceremony of the new administration, making advance preparation a priority.

Potential reshuffle among senior officials

Discussions within political and business circles regarding whether Chief Executive John Lee will seek a second term remain inconclusive. Candidates currently running in the Election Committee subsector elections have largely declined to comment directly, stating that it is too early to tell. Beyond the top post, observers expect significant changes among bureau directors as well as secretaries and deputy secretaries of departments. According to political insiders, several current officials have quietly expressed a desire to step down, while others feel that completing a full five-year term is a fitting conclusion and are taking a wait-and-see approach regarding any transition into the next administration.

Economic outlook and Beijing's criteria for talent

During the recent consultations, visiting mainland officials met with representatives from different sectors to discuss Hong Kong's business environment, economic prospects, and policy priorities for the incoming government, encouraging candid feedback. One attendee noted that despite strong financial market performance and steady GDP growth, small and medium-sized enterprises and ordinary citizens have yet to fully feel the benefits, though the broader economy and consumer spending are showing signs of recovery. The attendee emphasized that ongoing geopolitical risks and regional competition require officials with an international outlook and cross-regional strategic vision, making the selection of the next financial team a key area of focus.

These expectations align with a recent article by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, which stated that officials must be selected based on both integrity and ability. The article emphasized that capability entails strong governance skills, a broad strategic perspective, an international outlook, and the capacity to resolve deep-seated socio-economic and livelihood issues, widely interpreted as Beijing's benchmark for the next Hong Kong leadership team.

Scouting for the next cabinet

A central objective of the recent visits was to gather opinions on the composition of the next administration. Sources revealed that some interviewees were asked whether they would be interested in joining the government as politically appointed officials, or if they could recommend suitable candidates. Visiting officials also sought assessments of current ministers' performance and views on future policy priorities.

A pro-establishment figure observed that while many individuals are eager to seek senior government posts through self-recommendation or referrals, political loyalty alone is no longer sufficient. Candidates must demonstrate strong governance capabilities, a willingness to break through entrenched interests, and a long-term strategic vision. While being approached to gauge interest suggests a certain level of recognition from Beijing, the figure noted that it represents only an initial step before undergoing rigorous vetting.

Legislative Council seen as a talent pool

When the current administration was formed, four Election Committee constituency lawmakers resigned to join the government, leading observers to view the 40-seat constituency as a key talent pool. Political insiders suggest that a number of lawmakers are keen to transition into the administration, with some actively putting forward policy proposals in hopes of catching Beijing's eye. Conversely, lawmakers with no intention of joining the cabinet have maintained a low profile to avoid any misunderstanding of their motives.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, stated that it is standard practice for central government officials to conduct consultations through various channels regarding the next Hong Kong cabinet. Because principal officials are appointed by the central government, Beijing has a responsibility to understand personnel arrangements to ensure appointees enjoy both central trust and public acceptance. Lau added that since the implementation of the patriots administering Hong Kong principle, reduced political infighting has created more room for practical governance and development work, encouraging more aspiring politicians to actively seek roles in the government.