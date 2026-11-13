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NEWS

Citybus expands Huanggang express route B14 to full-day daily service

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Citybus has announced that starting on November 16, its Huanggang express route B14 will officially transition from a peak-hour-only service to a regular, full-day, two-way daily operation. 

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Departing from Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Station, the route provides a direct connection to the Huanggang Control Point in as little as 40 minutes. 

With the expanded service, buses will travel via Kai Tak, Sung Wong Toi Station Exit D, Kai Tak Sports Park, and the Tai Lam Tunnel Bus-Bus Interchange, charging a standard single-journey fare of HK$20.8. 

Services departing from Olympic Avenue in Kai Tak will operate daily from 8am to 9pm, while return trips from the Huanggang Control Point will run from 8am to 11pm.

Flat-fare interchange network connects multiple Kowloon neighborhoods

To improve accessibility for commuters across Kowloon, Citybus is simultaneously introducing a flat-fare interchange scheme covering Kowloon East, Kowloon Central, and Tseung Kwan O. 

Passengers transferring between designated routes and the B14 service will pay a combined total of HK$20.8 for both legs of the journey, effectively making the connecting feeder ride free of charge.

Commuters traveling from Tseung Kwan O Town Centre, Tiu Keng Leng, Sheung Tak, or the Kowloon Bay Business Area can take route 793 to Sung Wong Toi Road to connect with the B14 bus. 

Similarly, residents in Tsz Wan Shan and Wong Tai Sin can utilize routes E23 or E23A to reach Sung Wong Toi Road for the transfer, while passengers from Tai Kok Tsui, Mong Kok, Yau Ma Tei, Ho Man Tin, and To Kwa Wan can board route 20 to link up with the cross-border service in the Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi area. 

For travelers returning from the Huanggang Control Point, the interchange network also extends to Tsim Sha Tsui and Jordan, allowing B14 passengers who alight at the CLP Headquarters stop to transfer for free onto route 20X toward Jordan, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Tsim Sha Tsui East.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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