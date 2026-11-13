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NEWS

Truck bursts into flames on Tuen Mun Road outside tmtplaza, blinding noise barrier with smoke

NEWS
41 mins ago
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A delivery truck burst into flames on Tuen Mun Road opposite tmtplaza on Friday, filling an enclosed section of the expressway with dense black smoke and causing severe traffic disruption. 

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Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3pm today when passing motorists observed flames tearing through the vehicle as it traveled along the Kowloon-bound carriageway. 

The driver managed to escape from the cabin unhurt before the fire completely engulfed the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to extinguish the blaze, which had generated intense heat and smoke trapped beneath the highway's overhead noise mitigation barriers. 

Preliminary inspections showed that both the driver's cabin and the rear cargo compartment were gutted by the flames. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The incident unfolded rapidly during mid-afternoon traffic when the truck began smoking and quickly ignited.

Eyewitnesses reported that the flames spread aggressively across the entire structure of the vehicle within minutes, producing voluminous black smoke that rapidly accumulated inside the curved acoustic panels lining the roadside. 

The smoke reduced visibility inside the barrier tunnel to near zero, prompting dozens of concerned motorists and nearby pedestrians to contact emergency services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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