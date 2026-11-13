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NEWS

Man arrested in Chai Wan after mother injured in knife attack

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 31-year-old local man was arrested in Chai Wan Thursday following a domestic incident that left his mother with multiple injuries. 

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Police received an emergency call from the suspect at approximately 6pm yesterday, in which he stated that he had lost control of his emotions and attacked his 63-year-old mother with a knife inside their flat at Cheuk Wah House in Hing Wah Estate Phase One.

Officers rushed to the scene immediately and cordoned off the apartment for investigation.

Victim hospitalized with head, neck, and hand wounds

Upon arrival, police and paramedics found the mother conscious despite sustaining multiple knife wounds to her head, neck, and hands. 

She was promptly treated at the scene before she was rushed to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for further medical care. 

During a preliminary search of the residence, officers recovered two cleavers measuring approximately 25 and 27 centimeters in length, which are believed to have been used in the assault. 

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of wounding and remains detained for questioning.

Financial dispute suspected as Eastern District police takes over

Investigators believe the violent family dispute may have stemmed from financial disagreements. 

According to preliminary findings, an argument broke out between the mother and son inside their home over monetary issues, during which the son's emotions escalated out of control before he retrieved the knives. 

Due to the severity of the case, the Eastern District Crime Unit has taken over the investigation to examine the exact circumstances and details surrounding the financial conflict.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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