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NEWS

(Video) Rats spotted near Tsim Sha Tsui Cultural Centre, FEHD steps up inspections

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Videos circulating on social media recently show rats near the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, with one netizen saying there were "at least 20 rats on the viewing platform above," drawing public concern.

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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Monday it had noted the problem earlier and had conducted multiple inspections, providing advice to venue managers and stressing that managing departments must take the initiative in fulfilling their responsibilities.

The FEHD said it is committed to rodent prevention and control in public places under its purview, using a multi-pronged strategy combining technological monitoring, environmental management and direct trapping and poisoning.

+3

After noting the rodent problem near the Cultural Centre, district officers proactively entered the centre's grounds for inspections and provided targeted advice to venue managers and their contractors.

Recommendations included adding bait points and traps, trimming vegetation to reduce hiding spots, sealing rat holes and pathways with metal mesh, and repairing damaged facilities promptly.

The FEHD stressed that rodent control cannot rely on inspections alone and should not wait until rats are spotted. Venue management departments must proactively fulfil their management duties, with staff conducting daily inspections, cleaning and contractor supervision.

The department also urged the public to handle rubbish properly, avoid leaving food behind and keep the environment clean.

rodent problem Cultural Centre FEHD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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