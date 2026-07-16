FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop

A ParknShop supermarket in Hung Hom has been found to have a rat infestation, with rodents seen feeding on vegetables and snacks inside the store late at night, prompting the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to inspect the premises and issue statutory orders.

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A social media post on July 15 showed rats roaming freely inside the closed supermarket at Ka Wai Estate around midnight, climbing over snacks and fruit. The poster expressed concern that contaminated food could pose health risks to children and elderly customers.

ParknShop responded that it had immediately disposed of affected food and conducted thorough cleaning and disinfection with a professional pest control company. The store said it would further strengthen pest control measures and increase inspections.

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The FEHD conducted a surprise inspection and found holes in walls and signs of rodent activity, issuing a statutory order requiring corrective action within a set deadline. Officers also inspected nearby private premises and issued two additional orders to building management.

The department said it would conduct follow-up inspections to ensure compliance and is using thermal imaging cameras to track rodent activity. Its rodent control charter now covers about 840 residential premises and 120 shopping malls.