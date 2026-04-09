(Video) Man pushes FEHD officer after being stopped for spitting in Sham Shui Po

A man allegedly pushed a Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officer to the ground after being stopped for suspected spitting on a street in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday evening, leaving the officer injured and requiring hospital treatment.

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The incident occurred around 6pm on Kweilin Street near Pei Ho Street Market. Two FEHD officers, a man and a woman, attempted to stop a middle-aged man who had allegedly been spitting on the ground. The man refused to cooperate and tried to leave, then pushed the 45-year-old male officer, causing him to fall. The man fled towards Ki Lung Street.

The injured officer suffered pain to his chest, right waist and back of the head. He was taken to Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.

Online footage shows the two officers trying to block the man from leaving. The man became agitated, denying the spitting allegation, and repeatedly used his elbows to try to push past the officers. After more than 20 seconds of struggle, the man forcefully pushed the male officer to the ground, then accused the officer of "pretending."

The suspect is described as about 1.7 metres tall, wearing a brown top, black trousers and shoes, and carrying a purple reusable bag. The case is being handled by the Sham Shui Po district criminal investigation team.