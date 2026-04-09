(Video) Man pushes FEHD officer after being stopped for spitting in Sham Shui Po

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Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT
Boy, 4, left alone throws toys from window, smashes BMW, mother held
11-03-2026 03:35 HKT
Elderly brother arrested for attacking sister with pliers in Happy Valley
05-03-2026 06:43 HKT
Woman arrested for cutting husband's back with cleaver in Tai Po
12-02-2026 00:53 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Man arrested for allegedly breaking octogenarian's finger in Tai Wai dispute
05-02-2026 02:42 HKT
HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees 5km queues as holiday travellers return
08-04-2026 01:34 HKT
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT