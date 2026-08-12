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NEWS

FEHD demands report after power failure at Global Funeral Parlour leaves services limited

NEWS
6 hours ago
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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has ordered the operator of the Global Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom to submit a preliminary report within seven working days after a power failure during hot weather disrupted air conditioning and ventilation, limiting services for several days.

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The department said it received notification from operator Tung Wah Group of Hospitals on August 9 that the funeral parlour had experienced a power failure affecting some funeral halls, though the mortuary remained operational. Some halls had air conditioning and lighting restored by that evening, while others remained under repair. The operator expects full power restoration within two days.

The FEHD said it has urged the operator to contact affected families immediately and provide assistance. The operator has installed temporary lighting and ventilation, offered to relocate some services to the neighbouring Wanguo Funeral Parlour with family consent, and allowed date changes at no extra charge.

No families have sought help from the department, it said.

funeral parlour power failure FEHD Global Funeral Parlour

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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