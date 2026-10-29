FEHD steps up rodent control after rat sightings in Hung Hom and Kwai Fong

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Wednesday it has stepped up rodent control after online videos of rats in Hung Hom and Kwai Fong MTR station, with 77 rats caught near Baker Circle in the past two months.

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The department said the back alley at Baker Circle is a private street, with cleaning and rodent prevention the responsibility of the manager. It began action late on Sunday, deploying a night rodent control team, adding bait points, stepping up street cleaning and issuing pest elimination notices to nearby restaurants.

It also provided advice to nearby estates, construction sites and mall operators, and urged venue managers to fulfil their responsibilities for source treatment.