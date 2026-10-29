logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

FEHD steps up rodent control after rat sightings in Hung Hom and Kwai Fong

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Wednesday it has stepped up rodent control after online videos of rats in Hung Hom and Kwai Fong MTR station, with 77 rats caught near Baker Circle in the past two months.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The department said the back alley at Baker Circle is a private street, with cleaning and rodent prevention the responsibility of the manager. It began action late on Sunday, deploying a night rodent control team, adding bait points, stepping up street cleaning and issuing pest elimination notices to nearby restaurants.

It also provided advice to nearby estates, construction sites and mall operators, and urged venue managers to fulfil their responsibilities for source treatment.

rodent control FEHD Hung Hom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rat infestation spotted in Hung Hom back alley next to restaurant
NEWS
28-10-2026 03:27 HKT
FEHD catches nearly 60 rats near Tai Loong Street after rodent burrows found
NEWS
27-10-2026 03:17 HKT
Driver arrested after police find over 20 packets of suspected cocaine in car in Hung Hom
NEWS
19-10-2026 05:57 HKT
logo
(Video) Man caught on video dropping cigarette butt and fleeing FEHD officers in Tuen Mun
NEWS
19-10-2026 00:56 HKT
Rodent spotted at Festival Walk gym; FEHD issues pest elimination notice to mall
NEWS
30-09-2026 02:09 HKT
FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish
NEWS
08-09-2026 06:15 HKT
Driver arrested for drink-driving after car flips on Princess Margaret Road
NEWS
27-08-2026 03:30 HKT
FEHD demands report after power failure at Global Funeral Parlour leaves services limited
NEWS
12-08-2026 01:32 HKT
Man City stars Foden, teammates draw crowds to Hung Hom harbourfront kit launch
NEWS
31-07-2026 01:35 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
28-07-2026 00:52 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
12 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-10-2026 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.