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NEWS

Bigger bets, bigger jackpot: Jockey Club eyes new Mark Six bonus system

NEWS
43 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club is reportedly considering a new Mark Six promotion that could see the estimated first-prize jackpot rise to as much as HK$80 million, depending on the total amount wagered by players.

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The proposed scheme, which comes as Mark Six marks its 50th anniversary, is expected to be introduced during the Lucky Tuesday Snowball draw on November 24, according to sources.

Under the arrangement, the size of the snowball and estimated first-prize fund would increase in stages as cumulative betting turnover reaches designated thresholds within a specified period.

Sources said the Jockey Club is considering several bonus tiers, with higher overall betting amounts potentially unlocking larger prize pools.

If participation is strong, the estimated first-prize fund could reach HK$80 million, although the amount has yet to be confirmed.

The proposed arrangement is understood to be a trial, with the possibility of making it a regular feature depending on public response. Details of the betting thresholds and corresponding increases have yet to be finalized.

According to the Mark Six website, the November 24 draw will be the second Lucky Tuesday Snowball draw this year, following the previous draw on March 17.

The snowball amount and estimated first-prize fund for the upcoming draw have yet to be announced.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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