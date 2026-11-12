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NEWS

BIGBANG in Hong Kong: Govt warns fans against illegal cross-border rides

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government has urged fans attending BIGBANG's upcoming concerts at Kai Tak Stadium to use rail services when leaving the venue and avoid unlicensed cross-border hire cars, warning of potential insurance risks in the event of an accident.

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The South Korean boy band will return to Hong Kong after nearly a decade for four shows on November 13 to 15 and 17 as part of their BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >.

The Transport Department said it had coordinated with local and cross-border public transport operators to strengthen services during the post-concert period, with the MTR Corporation increasing train frequencies on the Tuen Ma Line.

Mainland fans planning to return across the border on the same night are advised to travel via Lo Wu and plan their journeys in advance.

The last Tuen Ma Line trains connecting with East Rail Line services to Lo Wu at Tai Wai will depart from Sung Wong Toi Station at 10.59pm and Kai Tak Station at 11.01pm.

Concertgoers can also take cross-border coaches arranged by Kai Tak Sports Park, but tickets must be purchased in advance through operators' online platforms. No tickets will be sold on-site after the concerts.

Franchised bus operators will provide 11 special routes from the Sung Wong Toi Road pick-up and drop-off area to major districts across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories.

Taxi pick-up and drop-off facilities at Kai Tak Stadium will also be available, although passengers should expect longer waiting times due to the large crowds.

The government warned that passengers using illegal cross-border hire cars could face significant risks, as third-party liability insurance may be invalidated in the event of an accident.

Travelers using cross-border hire cars should ensure that the vehicles hold valid hire car permits. Licensed vehicles must display identification stickers marked "Cross Boundary Hire Car" on the left side of the windshield and at the rear, along with their assigned vehicle numbers.

Passengers can verify the validity of a permit by entering the vehicle's registration number into the Transport Department's online inquiry system (www.gov.hk/hirecarpermit).

Concertgoers are also advised to follow announcements at the venue and check the Police's Easy Leave platform (easyleave.police.gov.hk) for real-time departure information.

Further traffic and transport updates will be available through the Transport Department's website (www.td.gov.hk), the HKeMobility mobile app, and radio and television broadcasts.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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