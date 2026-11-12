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NEWS

Police investigate after deceased cat found in plastic bag at Tsz Wan Shan park

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An adult tabby cat was found dead and wrapped in a plastic bag before it was abandoned inside a park in Tsz Wan Shan on Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation.

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Officers received a report at 10.07am and discovered a pink reusable shopping bag left on the ground upon arrival.

Inside, they found the deceased tabby wrapped in a separate plastic bag. According to sources at the scene, the adult cat bore no obvious suspicious wounds.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the animal died of old age or illness before being discarded in the park.

The body has been handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for further examination to determine the exact cause of death.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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