Civil servants' union welcomes government's family care leave proposal

The Hong Kong Civil Servants General Union welcomes the government’s plan to introduce family care leave for civil servants, offering up to 12 hours annually starting as early as January next year.

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Fung Chuen-chung, chairman of the union, noted that the initiative helps promote family-friendly practices. Pointing out that some civil servants are caregivers or parents who previously had to take half-day leave or use compensatory time off to handle family matters, Fung believes the new measure will help attract talent while boosting work efficiency and morale among staff.

Fung Chuen-chung

Fung added that the union is not concerned about potential abuse of the leave, explaining that supervising officers will rely on sufficient information and established criteria for approval, and civil servants applying for the leave may be required to provide supporting documents.