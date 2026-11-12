Woman injured after wooden stick attack by three men in Sau Mau Ping

A woman suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured right hand, after being assaulted by three men with a wooden stick in Sau Mau Ping on Thursday morning in a suspected relationship dispute.

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The attack occurred at 7.27am near a lift exit and staircase at 42 Hiu Kwong Street. One of the men beat her with a wooden stick before the trio fled.

Paramedics took the injured woman to United Christian Hospital after she called police. Sources said the victim and the suspects are all of South Asian descent. Police are investigating and searching for the assailants.