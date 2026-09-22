logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Three people die at Burning Man Festival in Nevada, causes unknown

WORLD
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Burning Man festival features the burning of a giant wooden effigy. REUTERS
The Burning Man festival features the burning of a giant wooden effigy. REUTERS

The annual Burning Man festival in the United States, dubbed "the world's craziest festival," has been marred by three deaths this year, the causes of which remain unclear, as reported by East Week magazine, a sister publication of The Standard

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Characterized by the ritualistic burning of a giant wooden effigy, alongside group sex tents and a variety of art and communal activities, this 40-year-old festival has developed into an annual congregation of artists, hippies and even Silicon Valley billionaires where use of drugs and alcohol is commonplace. 

Every year from late August to early September, people throng to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada for the Burning Man Festival. This year's nine-day event attracted 70,000 participants, three of whom died with yet unknown causes. 

The first fatality occurred on September 3 when Sampson Tshombe, a man in his 50s, was found unconscious on a road within the festival site. CPR was performed to no avail and he was pronounced dead by the on-site doctor. 

The next day, Armando Ramirez, 51, underwent a "serious medical emergency" at the event site. He died in an ambulance en route to a hospital. On September 5, 60-year-old Craig Mann was found dead in a trailer he shared with his partner.

Burning Man is marked by a history of fatal accidents, averaging one death per year. Last year, someone was stabbed in the neck inside a tent, and there were previous cases of deaths from drug overdose. 

Jerry Allen, sheriff and coroner of Pershing County, Nevada said this year's high death toll is highly unusual. Although initial findings on the three deceased showed no signs of external interference, the medical examiner's office decided to conduct autopsies and toxicology tests to clarify the exact causes of death. 

The annual event takes place in Black Rock Desert in Nevada. PHOTO BY REUTERS
The annual event takes place in Black Rock Desert in Nevada. PHOTO BY REUTERS

Drug use is rampant at Burning Man, with legal marijuana alongside various illegal drugs found at the site. At this year's event, at least 34 people were arrested on suspicion of drug sales and trafficking, and reports were received of spiked drinks causing discomfort to participants. 

Despite being a breeding ground for crime, the festival is highly regarded by the Nevada state government for its associated economic benefits. With tickets priced between US$600 (HK$4,680) and US$3,000 per person, the event organizers pay over US$3 million annually to the state – a valuable income stream considering the lack of residence around the desert area – and 3 percent of gross revenue to the federal Bureau of Land Management. 

Burning Man originated in 1986 when Larry Harvey and Jerry James created a 2.7-meter-tall wooden effigy and burned it on a San Francisco beach to commemorate the end of a relationship, attracting a crowd of curious onlookers. Later, the event was moved to the desert and gradually took on a broader program beyond the burning ritual.

Over a thousand camps are usually erected at the venue, each hosting activities ranging from musical performances, talks, craft workshops, yoga, and meditations to events catering to wilder desires. 

The most infamous of them all is the "Orgy Dome," an adult-only tent equipped with mattresses, cushions and the like. It is divided into two areas: "Just Us," a private space for couples; and "Open to More," for those wishing to engage in group sex. 

Festival-goers are often seen wearing body paint instead of clothes, while drug parties involving psychedelic drugs and marijuana unfold at multiple campsites.  

Several tech tycoons have been spotted at the event in recent years. Elon Musk, the world's richest man, attends almost every year. Other notable figures include Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive of Meta, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, and actor Will Smith.

Burning Man Nevada drugs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man arrested after police find drugs in reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan
NEWS
11-09-2026 05:43 HKT
Photo: Reuters
UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
WORLD
48 mins ago
Thousands of US flights snarled due to FAA telecom problem
WORLD
57 mins ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump, in call with Yemen president, did not pledge military support against Houthis, say sources
WORLD
1 hour ago
Typhoon Dujuan hits Japan's Kanto region, flooding Chiba and stranding travellers at Narita airport
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
ICE agent wounds man in Austin, Texas, shooting, city officials say
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US, China to meet again on AI safety in two months in Shenzhen, Bessent says
WORLD
5 hours ago
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. (Reuters)
Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump administration prepares sanctions against International Criminal Court, sources say
WORLD
22 hours ago
Customs seizes $160,000 worth of suspected infringing jewellery at HK jewellery fair
NEWS
21-09-2026 04:21 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
NEWS
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.