BMW to cut several thousand jobs under voluntary redundancy programme

Premium carmaker BMW will cut several thousand jobs in Germany by the end of 2027 under a voluntary redundancy programme agreed with employee representatives, said a company spokesperson on Wednesday.

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The spokesperson added that the company and the works council had agreed on a severance programme targeting the administration and development divisions. Production operations are excluded.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the total workforce is expected to shrink by around 8,000.

The move comes after BMW in June cut its profit outlook for the current year, citing weaker-than-expected business in China, where vehicle sales have fallen sharply in recent months.

Chief Executive Milan Nedeljkovic subsequently said the automaker would accelerate and intensify ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

In its 2026 annual report, BMW had already signalled a slight decline in employment levels. At BMW, a "slight" reduction is defined as up to 5 percent of the workforce.

The Munich-based group currently employs about 150,000 people worldwide.

Reuters