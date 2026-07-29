BMW to cut several thousand jobs under voluntary redundancy programme

Read More
Porsche supervisory board backs tougher restructuring, cutting 9,000 jobs
23-07-2026 11:20 HKT
BMW races to catch up in a Chinese EV market that won't slow
14-07-2026 14:50 HKT
Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff
13-07-2026 20:00 HKT
In South Korea, a job or partner at Samsung, SK Hynix is the new 'A+' catch
23-06-2026 09:59 HKT
China issues five-year employment plan, vows to keep job market stable
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
BMW lowers profit outlook due to China downturn, Iran war double whammy
17-06-2026 10:54 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT