Man arrested after police find drugs in reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening after police found drugs inside a reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan.

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Officers spotted the suspicious vehicle during a patrol near Chi Kiang Street and Lung Tak Street around 6.30pm and confirmed it had been reported missing earlier.

When a man approached the car, officers stopped him and found he was not carrying an identity card. A drug dog was called to search the vehicle, and a quantity of drugs was discovered inside.

The man was arrested on suspicion of failing to produce identification, possession of dangerous drugs, and taking a conveyance without authority. The case has been handed to the Kowloon City police district crime investigation team.