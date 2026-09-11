logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man arrested after police find drugs in reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan

NEWS
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening after police found drugs inside a reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers spotted the suspicious vehicle during a patrol near Chi Kiang Street and Lung Tak Street around 6.30pm and confirmed it had been reported missing earlier.

When a man approached the car, officers stopped him and found he was not carrying an identity card. A drug dog was called to search the vehicle, and a quantity of drugs was discovered inside.

The man was arrested on suspicion of failing to produce identification, possession of dangerous drugs, and taking a conveyance without authority. The case has been handed to the Kowloon City police district crime investigation team.

stolen car drugs To Kwa Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Elderly pedestrian dies 5 days after being hit by minibus in To Kwa Wan
NEWS
19-08-2026 01:39 HKT
logo
(Video) Armoured vehicle crashes into To Kwa Wan scrap metal shop, narrowly missing pedestrians
NEWS
21-07-2026 02:01 HKT
Illegal fuel station busted in To Kwa Wan shop amid rising cases
NEWS
12-03-2026 20:37 HKT
Morning Recap - September 11, 2026
NEWS
Just now
Taxi crashes into engineering truck near Elements, driver injured
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) Driver arrested after truck runs red light, narrowly misses 3 schoolgirls in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
4 hours ago
Taxi driver suspected of jumping from Tsing Ma Bridge, marine search underway
NEWS
4 hours ago
Woman jailed 14 weeks for smuggling duty-not-paid cigarettes in baby stroller
NEWS
4 hours ago
Worker collapses at Central refuse collection point, hospitalised
NEWS
4 hours ago
Night Recap - September 10, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
10-09-2026 04:46 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.