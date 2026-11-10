Man loses gold chain after following woman to Kwun Tong flat for massage

A man reported losing his gold chain after following a woman who offered him a massage service to a flat in Kwun Tong on Tuesday morning (Nov 10).

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At around 11.49am, the man was approached by a woman outside Kin Tak Building at 93 Hip Wo Street, who offered him a massage service.

He followed her to a unit upstairs but later discovered that his gold chain was missing. Suspecting that the woman had stolen it, he reported the incident to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and searched the surrounding area for the woman but failed to locate her.

The man was taken to a police station to assist with further investigations.