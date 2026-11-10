Morning Recap - November 10, 2026

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MTR to take firm action against contractor over defective Tung Chung West station pillars

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About 30 concrete pillars at the MTR Tung Chung West station platform level were found not to have been fully filled with concrete during pouring, and MTR says it is taking firm action against the contractor over its failures.

Fencer Harris Ho wins HK's first-ever Youth Olympics individual gold

Hong Kong's reigning world junior men's foil champion Harris Ho, ranked 25th in the world by the FIE, beat Japan's Masashi Maeda 15-8 in the final of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday, winning Hong Kong's second gold of the Games and the city's first-ever individual fencing gold at the Youth Olympics.

(Video) Rats spotted near Tsim Sha Tsui Cultural Centre, FEHD steps up inspections

Videos circulating on social media recently show rats near the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, with one netizen saying there were "at least 20 rats on the viewing platform above," drawing public concern.

2 men hit by taxi in Yau Ma Tei, one unconscious

Two men were injured, one unconscious, after being struck by a taxi in Yau Ma Tei early on Monday.

(Video) Fire at food stall in Dragon Centre food court, female owner injured

A fire broke out at a food stall in the Dragon Centre food court in Sham Shui Po around 8.30pm on Monday.

World/China

Trump says Nvidia CEO told him he did not know the woman linked to him was a spy

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he spoke to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after a media report linked him to a businesswoman accused of passing information to China, and that Huang told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy.

Photo: Reuters

Trump revives election fraud claims after crushing midterm defeat

US President Donald Trump on Monday revived baseless allegations of election fraud, reversing his initial acceptance of last week's midterm results after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a crushing defeat for his Republican Party.

Photo: Reuters

Anger as 17 killed in Turkey steel factory blast

An explosion ripped through a steel plant in western Turkey on Monday, killing 17 people, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowing to find out who was responsible.

Photo: Reuters

French officials blame Iran for refrigerator hacks, vow retaliation

French officials on Monday accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of responsibility for the cyberattacks that knocked out commercial refrigerators and freezers across France last month, saying there would be consequences for Iran.



Photo: Reuters

2 arrested near White House in separate incidents, Secret Service says

The US Secret Service arrested two people near the White House on Monday after one person drove a car onto the sidewalk and another jumped a barricade at Lafayette Park in front of the presidential compound.

Photo: Reuters

Leaked Rosstat data shows over 450,000 Russian war deaths, rate accelerating

A data leak from Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat indicates that, according to official figures, more than 450,000 Russians have been killed in the war in Ukraine, making the conflict the fourth most common cause of death in Russia since 2022.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall St jumps back as oil slide eases inflation worries; Nvidia slumps

US stocks rallied on Monday, as a drop in oil prices tempered inflation fears and helped the S&P 500 bounce off its biggest weekly drop since April 2025, and tech shares jumped even as AI heavyweight Nvidia slumped with controversy swirling around CEO Jensen Huang.

Boeing to cut 5% of commercial jet workforce amid production struggles

Boeing Commercial Airplanes plans to cut 5% of its workforce as it struggles to increase jetliner production output, the division's chief, Stephanie Pope, told employees on Monday in an internal memo.

File Photo/Reuters

Sport

Messi returns to FIFPRO World 11, Ballon d'Or winner Kane misses out

Lionel Messi returned to the FIFPRO Men's World 11 for a record-extending 18th selection on Monday, but Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane was a surprise omission from the team chosen by professional players from 73 countries.

Photo: Reuters

Barcelona teenager Cubarsi wins Golden Boy award

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi capped a highly successful year for club and country by winning the Golden Boy award two months shy of his 20th birthday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The Silicon honey trap: Nvidia's spy scandal, US crackdown, and China's drive for self-reliance

The revelation that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang engaged in an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset is not merely a tabloid scandal; it is a seismic event in the global technology cold war.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

The alchemy of five elements | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After years of exploring the rituals of tea, I have realized that a perfect cup is more than just flavor and aroma. It is a quiet exercise in balance, a physical manifestation of the five elements - wuxing - working in harmony.

Time to start building your AI portfolio | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

AI is making polished resumes easy to produce. As employers are flooded with good-looking resumes that reveal little about what candidates can do, we need another way to stand out. My recommendation: build an AI portfolio of real work.