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NEWS

MTR to take firm action against contractor over defective Tung Chung West station pillars

NEWS
49 mins ago
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About 30 concrete pillars at the MTR Tung Chung West station platform level were found not to have been fully filled with concrete during pouring, and MTR says it is taking firm action against the contractor over its failures.

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MTR said that after issuing a non-conformance notice to the contractor under the works contract and quality control standards, it is seriously following up on the contractor's failures, handling and responsibility, pending a full report and remedial proposal.

MTR said it attaches great importance to the supervision and quality of railway projects and will continue inspections and other supervisory measures to ensure quality. It will maintain close communication with government departments to ensure safety and quality meet contract standards during construction and delivery.

MTR said it will fully cooperate with the government's investigation and submit reports on the cause, remedial measures and follow-up actions against the contractor on time. It reiterated that it does not tolerate any substandard work practices and will follow up seriously.

During a routine inspection in October of unfinished works, MTR found that the top ends of some pillars at the platform level had undergone material patching repairs without prior approval. MTR immediately instructed the main contractor to stop the works and launched an in-depth investigation.

The Buildings Department said the situation does not pose an immediate danger, and the project's registered structural engineer was not required to report it immediately under the Code of Practice for Site Supervision. The department has required the engineer to submit an investigation report and proposed remedial measures by mid-November.

Tung Chung West station MTR defective pillars

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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