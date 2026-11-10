logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St jumps back as oil slide eases inflation worries; Nvidia slumps

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

US stocks rallied on Monday, as a drop in oil prices tempered inflation fears and helped the S&P 500 bounce off its biggest weekly drop since April 2025, and tech shares jumped even as AI heavyweight Nvidia slumped with controversy swirling around CEO Jensen Huang.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Last week, stocks slumped after a sweeping victory by Democrats in the US midterm elections fed concerns that new regulations could dent the durability of the AI trade.

Each of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose on Monday. Industrials .SPLRCI and consumer discretionary .SPLRCDwere the top performers, rising more than 3%.

NVIDIA FALLS DESPITE BROADER GAINS

Markets were in rally mode even as Nvidia NVDA.O, the second most valuable company in the world, tumbled about 6% and hit its lowest intraday level since March 31, on questions about CEO Huang's future at the AI chipmaker, after an internal investigation into whether a foreign intelligence effort had targeted him.

"The AI story is not going away if people are worried about that, the Democrats are not going to destroy AI. They can't. It's got a life of its own. They can put regulation around it, but they're certainly not stopping it," said Ken Polcari, partner and chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth in Jupiter, Florida.

Providing further support was a sharp drop in crude oil prices that helped dampen concerns about price pressures, as US President Donald Trump downplayed the likelihood of renewed strikes on Iran.

"Oil prices for sure, if they're down 4%, that's certainly adding fuel to the fire," said Polcari.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,131.81 points, or 2.21%, to 52,417.54, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 177.81 points, or 2.41%, to 7,554.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 656.06 points, or 2.67%, to 25,235.49. The S&P was on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since April 8 while the Nasdaq was on pace for its best day since July 30.

Inflation readings are on the docket this week as the Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index report for October on Tuesday and Producer Price Index on Friday.

ANALYSTS SEE OVERREACTION

Some analysts on Wall Street also viewed last week's decline as an overreaction. Morgan Stanley and UBS said last week's rout in AI stocks was overdone, and the risks of extreme regulation of data center developments under a Democratic-controlled Congress were unlikely to play out.

But there are other challenges. Fears of a December rate hike persisted following October's stronger-than-expected jobs data.

Chipmakers surged. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOXrose more than 6% after plunging more than 12% last week, its biggest weekly drop since the week ended April 4, 2025. Nvidia was the sole decliner in the index, while Broadcom AVGO.O was up nearly 9%, and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O surged about 13% as the two biggest boosts.

Shares of investment giant KKR KKR.O advanced 1.9% after its quarterly profit hit a record high. Constellation Energy CEG.O, an energy firm with exposure to the AI buildout, shot up more than 10% after its adjusted third-quarter profit surpassed expectations.

Berkshire Hathaway's BRKb.N class A shares gained 0.6% after the conglomerate reported lower third-quarter profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 3.56-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 135 new lows.

Reuters

us stockwall street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Boeing to cut 5% of commercial jet workforce amid production struggles
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Nasdaq set for biggest daily drop in 19 months on fears of AI regulations
FINANCE
06-11-2026 04:32 HKT
SpaceX, Tesla extend losses as midterm results cloud data center, merger outlook
FINANCE
06-11-2026 04:28 HKT
AI stocks slide on Wall Street after midterm data center backlash
FINANCE
06-11-2026 02:18 HKT
Wall Street ends higher after Democrats win Congress; data center stocks tumble
FINANCE
05-11-2026 05:13 HKT
Nasdaq rallies as AI heavyweights rebound ahead of midterm results
FINANCE
04-11-2026 04:18 HKT
Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales
FINANCE
03-11-2026 06:03 HKT
Palantir tops third-quarter revenue estimates on strong AI software demand
FINANCE
03-11-2026 05:12 HKT
S&P 500 rises; Apple and Palantir set to report results
FINANCE
03-11-2026 04:38 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Anthropic's loss shrinks, revenue jumps ahead of blockbuster IPO
FINANCE
03-11-2026 04:31 HKT
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
16 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.