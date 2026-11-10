logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Time to start building your AI portfolio | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

INSIGHTS
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

AI is making polished resumes easy to produce. As employers are flooded with good-looking resumes that reveal little about what candidates can do, we need another way to stand out. My recommendation: build an AI portfolio of real work. Show not only that you can direct the machine, but that you can draw more value from it than your peers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

I once helped a group of students build their first AI portfolio case. With the head of the library, I defined a real problem: borrowing rates were falling. The students received actual borrowing data and details of the library’s recent marketing campaign, and time to investigate. The best proposals would go to the school principal, and I arranged prizes.

Yet their proposals were polished 7/10s: competent and plausible, but showing little of the students’ own framing, reasoning or understanding. They had largely handed the information to the machine and presented its reply as their own work. Work done almost entirely by the machine cannot showcase the student. It only shows what the machine can do.

A portfolio has to show the opposite: what you brought to the work. Here is how to build one.

Start with a real problem, one you find yourself. Ask friends, family, schoolmates or colleagues what needs solving. Then use AI to solve it: build a website or app, research a question, or create an agent to automate a task.

Don’t settle for AI’s first response, which is often a competent seven out of 10. Test it, break it, improve it. Then document the problem, your decisions, AI’s contribution, your revisions and the result in a website or presentation. Let AI help you build it, but be ready to explain how you did the work yourself.

Your portfolio is your chance to show what AI alone cannot provide: the initiative to spot a problem worth solving, and the judgment and effort that turn a competent answer into work worth noticing.

Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The alchemy of five elements | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
42 mins ago
File Photo
Blue wave reflects contempt for Trump | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
09-11-2026 00:09 HKT
File Photo
Dealing with old age | To The Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
09-11-2026 00:04 HKT
Double-edged sword of AI growth | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
09-11-2026 00:01 HKT
AI mediator: Is the ‘human touch’ still the soul of dispute resolution? | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
06-11-2026 04:59 HKT
HK's EV battery recycling: a pragmatic step toward a greener future | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport
INSIGHTS
05-11-2026 00:07 HKT
The AI boom is showing signs of a bubble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
05-11-2026 00:03 HKT
Freckles, sunspots, or something else? How to read your skin’s map | Health Decoder | Dr Ngan Pui-yan
INSIGHTS
04-11-2026 05:19 HKT
M+ partnership with MoMA, Centre Pompidou marks cultural exchange milestone | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
04-11-2026 00:04 HKT
The quiet pleasure of collecting gold and silver coins | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
03-11-2026 06:10 HKT
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
16 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.