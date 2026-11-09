Proposed Bun Festival exhibition hall aims to boost Cheung Chau tourism

The government is exploring regional facility enhancement projects, including the construction of an exhibition hall dedicated to the Cheung Chau Bun Festival.

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According to documents submitted to the Islands District Council, the facility aims to provide residents and visitors with an in-depth introduction and boost local tourism development.

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival enjoys worldwide renown and was inscribed onto the national list of intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

As an annual flagship event on the island, the Parade of Floats and Bun Scrambling Competition attract tens of thousands of visitors to Cheung Chau.

District council documents indicate that the authorities are discussing the project with local stakeholders to showcase the festival's unique cultural features.

Competitors scaling the bun towers during the annual Bun Scrambling Competition in Cheung Chau.

Additionally, the government plans to beautify the public square outside the Cheung Chau Sai Wan Tin Hau Temple, which was built in 1774.

The documents state that during the Tin Hau Festival held annually in the third lunar month, the temple hosts Cantonese opera performances and Fa Pao drawing ceremonies.

The government is studying the feasibility of improving the layout and environment of the existing plaza to increase usable space, facilitating community events and celebrations.

Hong Kong Tourism Association executive director Timothy Chui Ting-pong said he supports the government proposal. He said the measures will enrich the depth of Hong Kong's outlying island tourism and provide visitors with an immersive experience.

"For instance, transforming common characters from the Bun Festival into intellectual property (IP) or making Ping On Bun allows the festival experience to extend beyond those few days of Buddha's Birthday into a year-round offering," Chui said.