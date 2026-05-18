Cheung Chau Bun Festival: Ticket, transport and event guide for Bun Scrambling Final

The annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival will reach its climax with the Bun Scrambling Final in the early hours of May 25, with thousands expected to head to Cheung Chau for one of Hong Kong’s best-known traditional events.

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The festival runs from May 21 to 25 this year, corresponding to the fifth to ninth days of the fourth lunar month. The highlight event — the Bun Scrambling Final — will take place at midnight on May 25 at the Pak Tai Temple Playground, where 12 finalists will compete for top honors.

Here is all you need to know about the event, ticket arrangements and special transport services.

The organizer will set up four spectator zones at the football pitch of Pak Tai Temple Playground to accommodate the public.

A total of 1,650 free admission tickets will be distributed from 10pm on May 24 on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person may collect one ticket only.

Members of the public can queue along Pak She First Lane near the Cheung Chau Fire Station for ticket collection.

Ticket holders will be admitted from 10.30pm onwards. The opening ceremony will begin at 11.30pm, while the individual final and relay invitational race will officially start at midnight.

The 12 finalists will compete for the men’s champion, first runner-up and second runner-up titles, as well as the women’s champion. Organizers will also present the “Full Pockets of Lucky Buns award” to the participant who collects the highest number of buns during the competition.

Information boards and inquiry counters will also be set up at Central Pier No. 5, Cheung Chau Ferry Pier and the event venue to assist visitors.

To cope with the expected crowds leaving the island after the competition, the Transport Department will introduce special ferry and overnight bus arrangements.

A special ferry sailing from Cheung Chau to Central will depart at 1.15am on May 25.

A special bus route, 104R, will also operate between around 1.10am and 2.30am, running from Central Pier No. 5 to Mong Kok.

Several overnight bus routes will also be diverted via Central Pier No. 5 and temporary bus stops will be added nearby. The affected routes include Citybus routes N8X, N90, N930, N952 and N962, cross-harbor routes N182 and N619, as well as Kowloon Motor Bus routes N373, N368 and N960.

The diversion arrangements will begin from the first departure or designated times for individual routes, and will remain in place until around 2am to 2.50am, depending on operational needs.

