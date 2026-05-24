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NEWS

Cheung Chau Piu Sik parade takes on hot topics to lift city’s spirits

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Despite scorching heat, thousands of residents and tourists lined the streets of Cheung Chau on Sunday afternoon for the colorful Piu Sik Parade–one of the highlights of the annual Bun Festival.

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This year's parade featured five themes reflecting current hot topics, ranging from rising oil prices to bid-rigging issues in the city. 

Kicking off at 2 pm from the Pak Tai Temple Playground, young children known as "sik sum" stood high above the crowds as they wound their way through the packed island's streets. 

Among the float displays, a child "oil tycoon" and a young petrol station attendant sprayed a water gun on a float wrapped in ladders and wheels to symbolize record-breaking oil prices. 

Addressing the rising “crash-for-cash" scams in the city, another float featured sik sums dressed as a lawyer, a doctor and a member of the media.

In response to bid-rigging in building maintenance, a child appeared as Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho with a sign reading "enhanced Smart Tender," while another played Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung.

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Another float featured children portraying Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan and Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han, who carried cards reading "$2 Flat Rate or 80 percent off" alongside models of the MTR, buses, minibuses and ferries — a reference to rising public transport fares.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong athletes were celebrated, with young performers styled as swimmer Siobhan Haughey, karateka Grace Lau Mo-sheung, cyclist Ceci Lee Sze-wing and goalkeeper Yapp Hung-fai waving to spectators under the heat. 

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Familiar TV and film characters also made appearances in the parade, including time-travelling heroes from "A Step Into the Past," Charmaine Sheh's character from "The Queen of News," and characters from the hit mainland drama "How Dare You!?" 

"Hopefully this brings a happy atmosphere to Cheung Chau and positive energy to Hong Kong citizens," said the president of the Cheung Chau Wai Hoi Luk Clansmen Association Anil Kwong Sai-loi.

Through the joyful event, Kwong also expressed hope to boost local spending in Cheung Chau and the city amid the current economic downturn. 

Running from May 21 to 25, the event will conclude at a climax with the bun scrambling competition scheduled for 12 am on May 25 at the Pak Tai Temple Playground.

Cheung Chau Bun FestivalPiu Sik Parade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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