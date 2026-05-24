Ferry ramps up services as 10,000 head to Cheung Chau for Bun Festival by noon

Cheung Chau's annual Bun Festival has drawn over 10,000 visitors to the island as of noon, with ferry operator Sun Ferry increasing services by over 60 percent.

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The beloved event, also known as the Da Jiu Festival, will feature the Piu Sik parade in the afternoon and the bun scrambling competition later at night.

According to the ferry operator, more than 10,000 passengers travelled to Cheung Chau between 8 am and noon via its ferries.

To accommodate the crowds, Sun Ferry reported a 60 percent increase in ferry services, arranging an average of three to four departures per hour from Central to Cheung Chau to take passengers to the afternoon parade.

The operator added that the frequency and departure times from Central will be adjusted based on real-time conditions and instructions from the police or relevant government departments.

Notably, standby vessels will be deployed when necessary to meet passenger demand.

Passengers were urged to be patient and follow the instructions of pier staff and police officers when boarding.