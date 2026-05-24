Ferry ramps up services as 10,000 head to Cheung Chau for Bun Festival by noon

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Audit report spurs call for tighter ferry safety and scheduling discipline
30-04-2026 16:40 HKT
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
07-03-2026 17:01 HKT
Rescue efforts under way after Philippine ferry sinks, leaving 18 dead
27-01-2026 11:34 HKT
Four dead, 38 missing after ferry sinks near Bali
03-07-2025 09:31 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT