US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman

The US government believes Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

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US officials drafted a memo earlier this year based on information obtained by American intelligence agencies, alleging that Huang had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, a Nvidia customer.

US intelligence agencies believe Alice Huang has been recruited as a Chinese spy, according to the reports.

The memo was shared with a small group of senior US government officials ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing in May.

Photos and videos showing Huang alongside Alice Huang have circulated on social media.

The White House and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment. Nvidia also declined to comment on the memo or the alleged relationship.

The company previously said Huang meets "thousands of customer executives every year".

Huang has also defended his dealings with Megaspeed, saying: "Our relationship, our interactions are all related to Megaspeed. Everything is completely normal, with nothing unusual."

The memo emerged a day before Republican lawmakers requested that Huang attend a briefing with House committees overseeing China, foreign affairs and intelligence.

Other media reports said Alice Huang speaks fluent English and has close ties with senior figures in the AI chip industry. She has also attended industry conferences and private dinners involving executives, according to people who have interacted with her.

She was photographed socialising with Huang and other industry figures at a bar in Taipei in 2024, when Megaspeed began a multibillion-dollar procurement programme for advanced AI chips, the reports said.

Huang is married to Lori Mills, whom he met while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University. She was his laboratory partner at the time. The couple have a son and a daughter.