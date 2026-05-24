Hotels packed for Cheung Chau Bun Festival with extended stays

With thousands gathering for the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival, hotels are reporting booming business as many choose to stay overnight due to the public holiday.

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A hotel located at Tung Wan Beach reported its rooms were fully booked this weekend, with many customers having made reservations as early as last year.

Wong, the hotel's general manager, shared that reservations were received shortly after last year's Bun Festival, with rooms selling out around two months ago.

"Most of our guests are Hongkongers who plan to stay two to three nights," Wong said, adding that many customers are former Cheung Chau residents who return to the island each year for the festival.

She noted that Chinese tourists account for about 30 percent of bookings this year, along with some overseas guests.

Meanwhile, she reported the room rates are similar to other festive periods but about 10 to 20 percent higher than on regular days.

Wong attributed the increase in business to the public holiday after Buddha's Birthday, which allows visitors to spend an extra day on the island following the celebrations.

As one of the beloved traditions on the island, visitors are expected to enjoy the Piu Sik parade this afternoon and the bun scrambling competition tonight.