Cheung Chau Bun Festival returns with Piu Sik parade highlighting social justice, high oil prices

Final preparations for the traditional Piu Sik parades were held on Sunday morning with floating children dressed as different characters as the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival returned to draw large crowds of residents and overseas tourists to the island.

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Ahead of the afternoon parade, kaifong associations commenced their deity-thanking rituals early this morning, filling San Hing Street with spectacular lion and dragon dances amidst roaring drums.

Makeup artists were busy styling the young children, known as “sik sum,” who would be carried on stands high above the crowds during the parade.

This year’s parade features themes deeply rooted in current social and economic affairs. A veteran master with over 70 years of experience designed a float display inspired by a popular legal television drama.

He pointed out that the Wang Fuk Court fire exposed widespread bid-rigging issues within the city, while fraud cases remain prevalent in society. He hopes the float will raise public awareness of social justice while urging the government to address prevailing societal problems and listen to public opinion.

Another float targets skyrocketing international oil prices. The designer noted that the surge in oil costs has directly led to ferry fare hikes, a burden heavily felt by Cheung Chau residents.

To satirize Hong Kong’s rigid petrol prices, two children on the float will dress up as a Middle Eastern oil tycoon and a petrol company employee, respectively.

Meanwhile, excitement is also building for the late-night climax of the festival – the Bun Scrambling Final. Queues of around 30 people had already formed outside the island’s two bakeries selling traditional ping on buns well before noon.

A visiting tourist shared that buying these buns is an annual ritual for them, noting that they buy every flavor available in hopes of bringing peace and well-being to their family.

A bakery operator revealed that due to rising inflation and fuel costs, the price of each bun has been raised from HK$11 to HK$12, marking the first price hike in three years. However, he expressed confidence that business would remain unaffected.

Since the festival falls on a Sunday this year, he expects a slight increase in turnout compared to last year and aims to sell between 6,000 and 7,000 buns today.

Local families, mainland and overseas tourists also arrived at Cheung Chau around noon. A British resident who has lived in Hong Kong for around three years said that it was his first visit to Cheung Chau, adding that he looked forward to immersing himself in the unique festive atmosphere and viewing the bun towers.

A group of Indonesian domestic helpers working on the island arrived early to secure prime viewing spots for the parade. They shared that while they usually spend their days off in urban areas, they decided to stay on the island to enjoy the festival together.