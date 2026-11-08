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NEWS

Mother arrested for child abuse after hitting daughter over broken piggy bank

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of child abuse after she allegedly assaulted her 10-year-old daughter at their home in Cheung Sha Wan. The incident reportedly occurred after the child broke a piggy bank to purchase snacks.

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The case came to light around 10am when the girl’s 69-year-old grandfather arrived at their flat in Lai Pak House, Lai Tsui Court, intending to take her out for breakfast.

Upon finding the girl home alone, the grandfather contacted the police due to concerns for her safety.

Police investigations revealed that the alleged assault took place on the evening of last Thursday (Nov 5), after the mother discovered her daughter had broken a piggy bank to buy snacks. According to police, the mother slapped the girl on her left cheek, punched her in the abdomen, and struck her legs with a clothes hanger.

The girl had no visible injuries but was taken to Caritas Medical Centre for a medical examination, accompanied by her grandfather.

Police arrested the mother on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child or young person. The Sham Shui Po District Investigation Team is handling the case.

+1
child abuse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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