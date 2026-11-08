Macau-born pandas 'Jian Jian' and 'Kang Kang' depart for Chengdu learning journey 

The giant pandas "Jian Jian" and "Kang Kang" departed for Chengdu on a chartered flight from Macau on Sunday to embark on the next stage of their growth, learning, and development.

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At around 8am, under the guidance of their animal-keeping team, the duo smoothly entered transportation cages. They were transported to the airport in separate vehicles equipped with air-conditioning systems that maintained a stable internal temperature of between 15 and 20 degrees.

A specialized team, which comprised keepers and veterinarians from the Municipal Affairs Bureau, alongside experts dispatched from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, accompanied the pandas on the flight.

To ensure a seamless transit, both giant pandas underwent a one-month quarantine and inspection period prior to departure. The team also conducted simulated transportation training to familiarize the pandas with the movements and sounds of the journey.

Upon arrival in Chengdu, "Jian Jian" and "Kang Kang" will be transferred to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding via designated vehicles. T

hey will undergo at least one month of quarantine and inspection before moving into the newly upgraded Star Cloud Giant Panda Pavilion.

Born on June 26, 2016, "Jian Jian" and "Kang Kang" are the first pair of giant panda twins born in Macau.