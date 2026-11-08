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NEWS

Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day returns to Sha Tin with world-class racing, fashion and entertainment

NEWS
58 mins ago
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(Source: HKJC CEO Blog)
(Source: HKJC CEO Blog)

The annual Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day drew racing fans and fashion enthusiasts to Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, combining high-stakes thoroughbred racing with fashion and live entertainment.

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The racecourse opened at 10.30am. Festivities were officially launched by Sa Sa ambassador Charlene Choi Cheuk-yin and singer Kenny Kwan Chi-bun, who made his racecourse performance debut in the Parade Ring.

Saffie Osborne

The opening ceremony also featured a fashion showcase organized with the Hong Kong Design Institute, presenting designs by graduates of its Higher Diploma in Fashion Image Design program.

The feature race was the HK$4.2 million Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Handicap over 1,800 meters. Twelve of the 13 runners had entries for the upcoming LONGINES Hong Kong International Races on December 13.

Contenders included Massive Sovereign, winner of the 2024 Hong Kong Derby; Centenary Vase winner Numbers; Sky Jewellery; Le Zonda; and top-weighted Beauty Joy.

The race meeting also marked the Hong Kong debut of British jockey Saffie Osborne, who had 10 rides on the card. In England, she recently became the first female jockey to win a Classic race, taking the Group 1 St Leger.

The Class 2 Santa Monica Handicap over 1,400 meters brought together Four-Year-Old Classic Series prospects Hot Delight and Mr Incredible, as well as South American Group 1 winners Colourful Star and Kingsfield, who were making their local debuts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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