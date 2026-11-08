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NEWS

Ta Kwu Ling University Town to expand to 75 hectares with site reserved for new HKAPA campus

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Ta Kwu Ling University Town (Source: Development Bureau paper)
Ta Kwu Ling University Town (Source: Development Bureau paper)

The Development Bureau has proposed nearly doubling the area of Ta Kwu Ling University Town from 40 to 75 hectares, with about seven hectares set aside for a second campus of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. 

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According to a paper submitted to the North District Council, the government plans to expand the priority development area near Heung Yuen Wai in the Ta Kwu Ling New Development Area by 20 percent to 250 hectares. 

The area is expected to provide around 13,000 residential units and create 27,000 jobs. Detailed design and construction tenders are scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of next year, alongside environmental impact assessments.

The Development Bureau has proposed nearly doubling the area of Ta Kwu Ling University Town from 40 to 75 hectares. (File photo)
The residential community to the southeast of the university town. (Source: Development Bureau paper)
The central river-valley open space (Source: Development Bureau paper)
The expanded University Town will cover 10 sites along the Ping Yuen River and the Shenzhen River.
Heung Yuen Wai town center will be developed primarily at high density.

The expanded University Town will cover 10 sites along the Ping Yuen River and the Shenzhen River. Institutions in the campus zone will be allowed to develop shared facilities, including libraries, sports grounds, laboratories and student dormitories.

Four land parcels next to Heung Yuen Wai Enterprise Park will be designated for education-compatible industrial uses to promote collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions.

A central river-valley open space will serve as the southern entrance to the campus, with nearby buildings subject to a 60-meter height limit. A residential community to the southeast will provide for the daily living and recreational needs of university staff, students and visitors.

The government also plans to develop a border economy in the new development area. Heung Yuen Wai town center will be developed primarily at high density.

Private housing is planned for a mixed-use zone east of the proposed railway station, targeting business executives, high-end talent and frequent cross-border travelers. Land near the station will be reserved for public housing estates to rehouse affected residents. 

Land resumption and clearance are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028, with land formation due to start in the fourth quarter. The first plots, including parts of the University Town, are expected to be ready by 2030 at the earliest, and the first batch of residents is expected to move in by 2035.

Affected households and businesses required to vacate from mid-2028 will receive compensation and rehousing support under established mechanisms.

Ta Kwu Ling University TownNorthern MetropolisDevelopment Bureau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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