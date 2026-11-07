Lantau boat show puts Hong Kong’s growing yacht economy in focus

Hong Kong’s yacht industry is looking to stronger international participation and closer Greater Bay Area links to drive growth, as more than 30 vessels went on display at the Lantau Yacht Club Boat Show 2026.

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The three-day event opened at Discovery Bay on Friday, bringing together yacht manufacturers, dealers, industry representatives and officials from Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas markets.

Franklin Mak, executive vice president of hospitality at HKR International, said attracting international businesses, buyers and investment was central to developing a sustainable yacht economy.

“A yacht economy’s true strength lies in attracting international leaders, buyers, and investment,” Mak said.

“This year, delegates from Chinese Mainland, Monaco, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain and Indonesia underscore global confidence in Hong Kong's dynamic market — an ecosystem bringing together international brands, regional manufacturers, innovative marine technologies, and serious buyers.”

Mak said greater participation from Zhuhai was also creating more tangible commercial opportunities within the Greater Bay Area.

“Collaboration is key; expanded participation from Zhuhai at Lantau Yacht Club tangibly turns Greater Bay Area integration into commercial opportunities,” he said.

“Moving forward, we will scale this platform to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as the premier international yachting gateway, driving long-term regional growth.”

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The show features more than 30 vessels, with international brands including Sunseeker, Princess, Saxdor, Absolute, Azimut, Selene and Riva represented alongside catamarans from Bali, Aquila and Leopard.

A new Zhuhai showcase adds nine yachts and eight marine technology booths covering equipment, lighting and marina engineering, reflecting efforts to build stronger links between Hong Kong’s international market and mainland manufacturing capabilities.

Tommy Ho, chairman of the Hong Kong Yachting Association, said the industry was beginning to translate policy support into activity on the ground.

“Yacht tourism has moved from policy to practice,” Ho said. “This week, it is something you can touch. It is a berth you can walk up to, a Chinese Mainland-built vessel you can step aboard, and real interest from local and overseas visitors standing on the dock.”

The government has identified yacht tourism as one area for further development. Acting Director-General of Investment Promotion Arnold Lau said four new yacht marinas were being planned, providing more than 1,100 additional berths and supporting facilities.

Industry representatives also met at a forum on Friday to discuss yacht tourism, cross-border cooperation and the wider economic activity generated by the sector, including maintenance, yacht trading, financing, insurance and hospitality.

Around 40 representatives from mainland cities and overseas markets including Monaco, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain and Indonesia took part.

The boat show is also being held as part of the inaugural Festival of Connoisseurs, extending the event beyond marine displays into watches, cars, food, art and other lifestyle activities.

Among the non-marine exhibits are artworks by Nissa Kauppila made from marine debris collected on Lantau Island, while a flying-car display and drone obstacle challenge add a technology component to the program.

The Lantau Yacht Club Boat Show runs through Sunday at the club’s Discovery Bay marina.

