HKJC champions youth empowerment at flagship Hong Kong Youth Development Summit 2026

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reinforced its deep commitment to local youth empowerment by supporting the Youth Development Summit ‧ Hong Kong 2026, organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

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Staged under the theme of exploring new horizons and venturing into the future, the flagship gathering brought together government officials, commercial leaders, academics, and international delegates.

This year’s Youth Development Summit attracted young participants from various locations including the Chinese Mainland, Macao and overseas, fostering dialogue, an exchange of perspectives and mutual learning on key youth development issues.

The summit was made possible through a HK$10 million funding allocation approved by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to support youthfest@HK 2026, marking the Club’s continued role as the festival's principal funder since 2023.

Through this partnership, the festival engages approximately 200,000 participants annually across roughly 200 collaborative activities organized with non-governmental bodies and the private sector.

High-level representation underscores community leadership

The summit opened with video remarks delivered by Chief Executive John Lee, followed by an officiating ceremony featuring key dignitaries including Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Liaison Office Deputy Director Sun Shangwu, Legislative Council President Starry Lee, and Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak.

Underscoring the Club’s central role in civic leadership, Jockey Club Deputy Chairman Lester Huang and Jockey Club Steward Kenneth Fok officiated alongside government leaders. The opening was further elevated by addresses from international and national figures, including All-China Youth Federation President Xu Xiao and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.

Multi-billion-dollar strategic investments in youth development

The summit forms part of the Club's broader portfolio of long-term initiatives designed to help young people realize their potential as active citizens. Landmark initiatives initiated and backed by the Club include CLAP@JC, which elevates standards in life and career development services; 21C@JC, which adapts community youth work for the digital era; and JC LevelMind, providing continuous mental health support.

Building on these efforts, the Club previously announced a HK$1.4 billion commitment to back five major youth initiatives, including the collaborative HYAB JC Scheme for Youth Life Planning and facility upgrades at Youth Square such as the HYAB JC Y Cube.

These multi-year investments directly support national objectives for talent cultivation outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan and align closely with the Hong Kong Government’s Youth Development Blueprint.

Fostering cross-border exchange and sustainable social value

This year’s summit convened young delegates from the Chinese Mainland, Macao, and overseas for interactive discussions spanning cultural and creative industries, technological innovation, national development, and diversified career pathways.

The sessions aimed to nurture a strong sense of national identity alongside a forward-looking global perspective. The Club noted that its comprehensive backing of the summit and its wider philanthropic undertakings are sustained by its unique integrated business and value-creation model, which generates substantial economic returns and social benefits for Hong Kong through major tax contributions, charitable donations, and job creation.