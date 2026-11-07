Shopper's pants drop during theft at In's Point toy mall in Yau Ma Tei

A bizarre theft at In's Point, a well-known toy shopping mall in Yau Ma Tei, has went viral after surveillance footage captured a male suspect accidentally dropping his pants in the middle of the crime.

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A 31-second video circulated on the social media platform Threads yesterday (November 6) showing the suspect stealing items outside a shop front before suffering a comical wardrobe malfunction, triggering widespread online discussion.

Suspect uses displays as cover to steal HK$1,650 toy card box

According to the photos and video clips, a man dressed in a black top was seen standing outside the store, secretly placing a boxed item into his bag while pretending to browse.

Fearing detection, he moved slightly to his right to block the shopkeeper's view using display items. He then reached out to steal another item—a set of collectible toy cards valued at approximately HK$1,650.

Pants slip down mid-escape

As the suspect turned to leave after grabbing the goods, his shorts suddenly fell down—likely due to nervousness or overly large movements—exposing his underwear in broad daylight.

Startled by the mishap, the man quickly pulled up his shorts to adjust his clothing before walking back with the stolen box in hand, allowing the camera to capture a clear frontal view of his face.

Netizens mock offender as poster warns fellow merchants

The user who uploaded the clip mocked the suspect's absurd behavior, noting that while shoplifting is common, seeing someone lose their pants during a theft was a first, questioning whether he was simply terrified after the act.

Suggesting that the man's technique seemed practiced, the poster urged other shop owners at In's Point to remain vigilant and appealed to members of the public for information on his whereabouts.

Under Section 9 of the Theft Ordinance (Cap. 210), anyone convicted of theft on indictment faces a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment. Furthermore, depending on the circumstances, committing an act of gross indecency or public indecency in a public space may constitute an offense of "outraging public decency," carrying a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance (Cap. 221).