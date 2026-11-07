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NEWS

Over 140 strategic enterprises set up in Hong Kong with HK$84 billion in pledged capital

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises has successfully facilitated the establishment of 142 major enterprises in Hong Kong after welcoming its 7th batch of 18 companies last month, according to Director-General Peter Yan King-shun. 

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Speaking on a radio public affairs program on Saturday, Yan said that the office has actively engaged with more than 1,000 enterprises across various global markets since its inception. 

He reported that the participating companies have collectively pledged to invest HK$84 billion into the local economy and are expected to create roughly 26,700 high-end employment opportunities across strategic innovation sectors.

Early batches surpass capital targets by 30 percent as monitoring continues

Reviewing the ongoing operations and tangible contributions of the arriving firms, Yan explained that authorities maintain continuous oversight to track their actual business execution and capital deployment. 

He noted that corporate performance across both capital injection and job generation has exceeded government projections. 

Looking specifically at the first 6 batches of strategic enterprises that have already begun local operations, Yan revealed that actual capital expenditure on the ground has outpaced initial pledges by approximately 30 percent, indicating strong commercial commitment and rapid project implementation.

Comprehensive vetting and partnership matching ensure tangible economic impact

Yan detailed the administration's selective approach to recruitment, pointing out that officials conduct thorough evaluations and maintain in-depth negotiations with only about 20 to 30 percent of the companies they initial contact. 

The team works closely with these shortlisted firms to formulate practical development roadmaps tailored to the city's commercial environment. 

Yan stated that discussions typically begin several months prior to corporate settlement and involve continuous follow-up for more than 1 year, during which the office matches incoming firms with relevant policy support, local universities, research institutes, investors, and business leaders to secure substantive industrial contributions.

Artificial intelligence and biotechnology lead latest corporate intake

Addressing the geographical and industrial breakdown of the 7th batch of enterprises, Yan noted that overseas entries are led by companies from the United States, alongside several European corporations, while also featuring the first-ever strategic enterprise from South Korea to establish a base in the city. Mainland enterprises joining the cohort originate from major tech hubs, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. 

In terms of industries, artificial intelligence and life and health technology remain the dominant sectors, representing around 30 percent each of the latest group, while financial technology and new energy technologies each account for more than 10 percent.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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