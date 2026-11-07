John Lee stresses youth empowerment and global vision at third youth summit

Chief Executive John Lee addressed delegates at the opening of the third Youth Development Summit on Saturday, emphasizing that empowering younger generations strengthens communities and drives global progress.

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Speaking via video address at the city's flagship platform for international youth engagement, Lee welcomed officials, experts, and emerging leaders from the Chinese mainland and around the globe.

He noted that the annual gathering serves as a critical bridge to connect minds, broaden international horizons, and develop collaborative solutions to meet emerging global challenges under this year's theme of pioneering new horizons and venturing into the future.

Five-Year Plan blueprint sets strategic focus on youth growth and national identity

Lee highlighted that the administration is actively aligning its policies with the needs of the younger generation, pointing to Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan announced in September.

The comprehensive strategic roadmap outlines the city's broader economic and social development agenda while placing strong emphasis on expanding opportunities for future leaders.

Under the framework, authorities aim to nurture a new generation equipped with deep affection for the nation and Hong Kong, combined with a broad global perspective and an enterprising, positive mindset capable of thriving in an interconnected world.

Government implements over 290 measures to broaden international exchange

Reflecting on administrative progress since taking office, Lee stated that the government has translated its policy commitments into concrete pathways through the rollout of the inaugural Youth Development Blueprint.

Authorities have introduced more than 290 specific initiatives designed to foster youth advancement across varied sectors. The measures prioritize broadening international exposure by funding overseas study tours, cross-border exchange programs, and corporate internships in close cooperation with educational institutions, private enterprises, and community organizations.

Lee encouraged participants to remain inquisitive and courageous, urging them to capitalize on the summit to build lasting networks, exchange fresh ideas, and transform their forward-looking visions into tangible opportunities.