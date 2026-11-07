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NEWS

No casualties reported after paper product warehouse in Yuen Long hit by No. 3 alarm fire

NEWS
56 mins ago
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A paper product warehouse in Yuen Long caught fire on Friday night, triggering a No. 3 alarm operation as flames rapidly spread through the structure.

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The fire broke out at around 11pm yesterday at a warehouse stored with joss paper and paper offerings located in Pak Sha Tsuen, off Kung Um Road. 

Responding firefighters upgraded the incident to a No. 3 alarm at 11.25pm due to the intensity and fast-moving nature of the blaze.

Emergency personnel deployed three jet hoses and three breathing apparatus teams to combat the fire. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 1.51am tbis morning.

A total of 12 people were urgently evacuated to safe areas during the emergency. No injuries or casualties were reported in connection with the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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