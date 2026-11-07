Fire at Kam Wah Cafe in Prince Edward, kitchen worker injured trying to put out blaze

A fire broke out at the more than half-century-old Kam Wah Cafe at 45 Bute Street in Prince Edward on Saturday morning, with a kitchen worker injured while trying to fight the flames.

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The Fire Services Department received a report at 6.54am and deployed one jet and a breathing apparatus team, extinguishing the blaze in about 27 minutes. Five staff members evacuated themselves, and one kitchen worker suffered burns to his hand from hot oil fumes while using a fire extinguisher. He was treated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Deep fryer suspected of overheating

Sources said the cafe had not yet opened for business when a deep fryer in the kitchen apparently overheated and caught fire, prompting staff to evacuate.

Kam Wah Cafe has operated for over 50 years and is a well-known old-style cha chaan teng recommended by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It is famous for its freshly baked pineapple buns, milk tea, French toast and egg tarts, and is popular with both locals and tourists.

Police cordoned off the area as onlookers gathered. Firefighters placed a large smoke extractor at the cafe entrance to clear residual smoke.