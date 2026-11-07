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NEWS

Harmonious Horse exhibition arrives in Central to celebrate human-equine bond

NEWS
44 mins ago
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Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 1, 2nd right); and artist Simon Ma (Photo 1, 2nd left), together with two student representatives, pose at the Central Community Exhibition of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour - part of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign.
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 1, 2nd right); and artist Simon Ma (Photo 1, 2nd left), together with two student representatives, pose at the Central Community Exhibition of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour - part of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign.

The Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour has officially opened in Central, making public stops at Exchange Square and Jardine House through November 17. 

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Staged as part of The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Year of the Horse campaign, the traveling installation highlights the enduring connection between humans and horses while reinforcing the Club’s longstanding engagement with local communities. 

The Central showcase was inaugurated with an opening ceremony attended by Jockey Club Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges alongside renowned artist Simon Ma.

Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 1, 2nd right); and artist Simon Ma (Photo 1, 2nd left), together with two student representatives, pose at the Central Community Exhibition of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour - part of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign.
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 1, 2nd right); and artist Simon Ma (Photo 1, 2nd left), together with two student representatives, pose at the Central Community Exhibition of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour - part of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign.
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (left), receives a painting created by artist Simon Ma (right), as a token of appreciation for the Club’s support of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour.
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (left), receives a painting created by artist Simon Ma (right), as a token of appreciation for the Club’s support of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour.
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 4, 3rd left) and other guests tour the exhibition with artist Simon Ma (Photo 4, 2nd right).
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 4, 3rd left) and other guests tour the exhibition with artist Simon Ma (Photo 4, 2nd right).
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 4, 3rd left) and other guests tour the exhibition with artist Simon Ma (Photo 4, 2nd right).
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 4, 3rd left) and other guests tour the exhibition with artist Simon Ma (Photo 4, 2nd right).

Collaborative public art bridging local neighborhoods and Mainland cities

At the heart of the exhibition are large-scale horse sculptures conceived by Simon Ma, presented alongside a colorful fleet of miniature horse figures painted by members of the community and local school children. Through these participatory creations, students and residents channeled their artistic expression to convey aspirations and positive wishes for society.

The Central staging marks the latest destination in an extensive regional journey that commenced at the start of the Year of the Horse in February. Across Hong Kong, the tour has engaged audiences at prominent racing and recreational venues including Sha Tin Racecourse, Beas River Country Club, and The Hilltop in Happy Valley, as well as major civic spaces such as the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, Tamar Park, and the North Point Ferry Pier. 

Local outreach has also extended directly into grassroots non-governmental organization centers and classrooms. Beyond the city, the exhibition has made stops in Beijing and Shanghai, with plans underway to travel to additional Mainland cities to share the energy and spirit of equestrian art with a wider audience.

Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 6) and students paint mini horse sculptures at the Central Community Exhibition of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour.
Winfried Engelbrecht‑Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (Photo 6) and students paint mini horse sculptures at the Central Community Exhibition of the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour.
Group photo.
Group photo.
Horse sculptures created by artist Simon Ma and mini “Harmonious Horse” sculptures are on display at Exchange Square and Jardine House in Central until 17 November.
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Horse sculptures created by artist Simon Ma and mini “Harmonious Horse” sculptures are on display at Exchange Square and Jardine House in Central until 17 November.

Celebrating equestrian heritage, sporting success, and civic resilience

The year-long Year of the Horse campaign underscores the dual role of equine culture in enriching community life and driving broader social impact. Beyond honoring the historic companionship between horses and people, the initiative aims to boost citywide tourism and support the development of sports and equine disciplines.

Organizers emphasized that horse racing represents not only one of Hong Kong’s most beloved pastimes but also an enduring symbol of the city’s resilience, dynamism, and international standing under the One Country, Two Systems framework. 

The continued triumphs of Hong Kong’s racehorses on global tracks serve as a source of local civic pride and international recognition, highlighting how deeply intertwined the sport and the community have become. 

Detailed schedules and information about upcoming tour stops are available on the Club’s official campaign portal.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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