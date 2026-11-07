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NEWS

Yayoi Kusama's monumental Dancing Pumpkin finds permanent home at The Twins in Kai Tak

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Lifestyle International Holdings Limited has unveiled Dancing Pumpkin (2020), a monumental sculpture by the late internationally renowned artist Yayoi Kusama, outside SNDO at Tower II of The Twins in Kai Tak. 

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Standing as Asia's only permanent installation of the piece, the artwork marks a significant milestone in integrating world-class contemporary art directly into accessible public urban spaces. 

Measuring approximately five meters tall and eight meters wide, the monumental sculpture is elevated by eleven dynamic pillars, creating a buoyant dancing silhouette cloaked in Kusama's signature yellow and black polka dots that reflect her enduring philosophy of self-obliteration.

Global journey lands in Hong Kong

Originally created in 2020, Dancing Pumpkin previously toured renowned cultural institutions including the New York Botanical Garden, Qatar's Museum of Islamic Art, and the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia. The sculpture is strictly limited to five editions globally, with only one allocated to each major geographical region. 

Following Kusama's passing in Tokyo this past August at age 97, the piece was brought permanently to Hong Kong through a collaboration involving the Kusama Studio, the Yayoi Kusama Foundation, and Ota Fine Arts. 

Lifestyle International executive director Liu Jinchen noted that the group hopes to cultivate public spaces that foster dialogue and community engagement by bringing contemporary masterpieces beyond traditional museum galleries.

Tribute exhibition and rare print auction

Complementing the outdoor installation, SNDO presents the "Dancing Pumpkin: Hello, Hong Kong!" exhibition running through March 31, 2027. The showcase provides archival insight into the sculpture's engineering and features more than 20 original studio prints spanning the late 1980s to mid-2000s, with select pieces offered for private purchase alongside a live auction scheduled for November 21, 2026. 

A dedicated pop-up store offers around 100 official collectibles, from branded pumpkin accessories and tableware to limited-edition prints and copies of Kusama's autobiography, Infinity Net.

Community workshops and themed culinary experiences

To engage local families, The Twins is hosting weekend pumpkin painting workshops throughout November for loyalty program members, inviting parents and young children to customize ceramic pumpkin containers. 

Several dining venues across both towers have also introduced seasonal pumpkin-inspired menus, serving items such as specialty gelato, rich puddings, and savory hot dishes. 

Dancing Pumpkin joins the group's permanent corporate collection alongside pieces by celebrated artists like Sir Anthony Gormley and Takashi Murakami, reinforcing Kai Tak’s growing profile as a dynamic cultural landmark.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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