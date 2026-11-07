Hong Kong strongly rejects ten-nation statement on Joshua Wong sentencing as foreign interference

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition on Friday to a joint statement issued by ten foreign governments regarding the sentencing of activist Wong Chi-fung.

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The collective statement—issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand—criticized the court judgment in Wong's conviction for conspiracy to commit collusion.

An administration spokesperson stated that the foreign statement disregarded facts, blatantly interfered with Hong Kong's independent judicial power exercised under the law, and maliciously misrepresented the National Security Law. The spokesperson urged the relevant nations to immediately cease meddling in Hong Kong affairs, which remain strictly internal matters of China.

National security duties and adherence to rule of law

Reiterating that Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law, the spokesperson emphasized that the regional government consistently upholds its constitutional obligation to safeguard national security and enforce laws strictly.

The government noted that Wong had pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or external elements to endanger national security under the National Security Law.

According to the administration, the court reached its sentencing decision independently and impartially, strictly following judicial procedures based on objective facts and sufficient evidence, thereby demonstrating the integrity of the local legal system.

The spokesperson further underlined that all individuals remain equal before the law regardless of their political convictions or backgrounds. The government described attempts to portray lawful criminal judgments as crackdowns on political expression or civic participation as calculated political manipulation intended to confuse the public and distort reality.

While fundamental rights and freedoms remain fully safeguarded under the Constitution, the Basic Law, and national security legislation, the government stressed that these rights must be exercised within legal boundaries and can never serve as a pretext to undermine national security.

Sovereign rights and criticism of Western double standards

The administration underscored that enacting national security legislation is an inherent right of every sovereign state, recognized by international law, the United Nations Charter, and widespread global practice.

The spokesperson observed that many Western nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, enforce extensive national security frameworks and actively prosecute individuals on offenses such as foreign interference or serving as unregistered foreign agents.

The government characterized external attacks on Hong Kong’s legal system as hypocritical double standards, affirming that any attempt to sway the authorities' resolve through political pressure would fail, while reiterating its commitment to faithfully implementing the principle of one country, two systems.