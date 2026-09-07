HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones

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AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Saudel may reform near Hainan, Observatory weighs No. 1 signal
31-08-2026 14:03 HKT
Grab your umbrellas as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight
26-08-2026 18:15 HKT
Tropical storm Narra forms as HKO considers warning signal for next week
22-08-2026 14:12 HKT
Nine days of persistent rain expected as Amber rainstorm warning lifted
14-08-2026 11:40 HKT
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin pushes HK heatwave to 39.3 degrees
10-08-2026 20:23 HKT
EU and Hong Kong – addressing climate change together | Harvey Rouse
10-08-2026 19:34 HKT
Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor
10-08-2026 13:14 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT