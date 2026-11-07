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NEWS

(Video) Dashcam captures female motorcyclist thrown from bike in flyover crash

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Dashcam footage circulating online on Friday shows a motorcyclist losing control while taking a bend on a flyover at night, hitting a crash barrier and falling.

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The female rider, wearing shorts, was thrown from the bike and rolled several times across the road, while the motorcycle slid forward several metres, scraping the ground and sending up sparks. The rider was not seriously hurt and got up by herself, and the car behind stopped in time, avoiding a second crash.

The footage did not specify the time or location.

Netizens said the accident appeared to be caused by entering the bend too fast or losing control, with comments including "not easing off the throttle in the bend and not being able to handle the bike means you crash" and "if you don't dare lean the bike, slow down before the bend." Others praised the dashcam driver for braking in time, saying the consequences could have been much worse otherwise.

motorcycle crash flyover dashcam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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